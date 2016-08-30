‘Meaty Morrissey’ and ‘Overworked Axl’ Are to Appear In a New Series of Garbage Pail Kids Cards

Images: Topps

Get out of the way Boozin’ Bruce, Up Chuck and Oozie Suzie and make way for Decked Beck, Overworked Axl, Fiery Flea and Meaty Morrissey.

Videos by VICE

US trading card company Topps have released the “American As Apple Pie: Best of the Fest” sticker set that mock music festival headliners Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Radiohead, Beck, Morrissey, Arcade Fire, the Cure, Death Cab for Cutie, The Grateful Dead, and the Roots.

In true Garbage Pail Kids style, the musicians are portrayed in some rather grim and unflattering light. Bacon and burgers surround staunch vegan and animal rights activist Morrissey, Radiohead are crushed by falling radios, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbered is run down by a taxi.

The brainchild of Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Art Spiegelman, the Garbage Pale Kids were first issued in 1985 and characters such as Junkfood John, Unstitched Mitch and Run Down Rhoda were seen as parodies of the popular Cabbage Patch Kids.

At the height of their popularity in the mid 80s the Garbage Pale Kids cards were banned from schools and made into a feature length film.