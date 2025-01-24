‘Medabots’ Was One of My Childhood Favorites, and I’d Love To See a New Game Released in North America, Please!

Yes, before you even ask, I was 100% obsessed with Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Digimon, and most importantly, Medabots. Growing up without cable or satellite TV, I was always so excited to turn on 4Kids on Saturday mornings. My introduction to anime, as well as just an opportunity to absorb more cartoons than I could have ever imagined. But one stood out more than any other; Medabots. It’s been over 20 years since a proper Medabots game was released in the United States, and I’m asking politely: please bring Medabots back.

Play video Video via Nintendo Town on YouTube Video via Nintendo Town on YouTube

I’d Give Just About Anything to Experience a Good ‘Medabots’ Game

The last Medabots game I had the privilege of playing was the Game Boy Advance game. While they may not have been as graphically impressive as some of the other games on the system, it was still a good time. And my jealousy of anyone who got to play the GameCube Medabots game is still astronomically high. But after Medabots Infinity‘s release, the calendar of these games dried up in North America. Japan has plenty of exclusive Medarot games on the 3DS, but we didn’t see a single one of them. Sure, I could always patch an English Translation onto the ROM, but that’s just not the same.

Nostalgia for these types of games is at an all-time high, and a proper Medabots game could go so incredibly hard. Even bringing Medarot 9 from the 3DS to the Nintendo Switch (or the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2) would be a blessing in disguise. Imagine a full Medabots game in the vein of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — but without all of the terrifying bugs and glitches. Getting the chance to Robattle against players on a modern-day system could be incredible. 4K Metabee would likely be enough to get a tear from my eye.

We know that there are enough fans who would be willing to jump into a game like this. I would be there on day one, and I know that I’m not alone. If nothing else, at least give us the Medarot Classic Collection to soothe our aching hearts.