Medical Marijuana Is Now Legal in Ohio

On Thursday, Ohio became the 25th state in the US to legalize marijuana for medical use, Cleveland.com reports.

But along with the new legislation comes a ton of new regulations. For starters, only patients with one of 20 qualifying medical conditions—like glaucoma, fibromyalgia, and cancer—will be eligible for a script. Secondly, the laws around producing and distributing medical weed haven’t been determined yet and could still take over a year to be decided, so there still won’t be any legal way to buy medical pot anytime soon.

At the moment, the new laws are really just in place to protect people who are medicating with marijuana from drug charges, as long as they have a note from their doctor and fit the rest of the criteria.

The rules may seem pretty hazy right now, but the hope is that this is just the first step in a new, progressive process. Now at least Ohio residents will have some ability to consider cannabis to treat their illnesses, even if the DEA says weed doesn’t have any legitimate use besides getting blazed.