Any hip-hop fan who grew up in the 2010s remembers how wild the beef was between Drake and Meek Mill. It stemmed from the issue of ghostwriting to just two guys arguing over Nicki Minaj. “Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?” Drake famously rapped on “Back To Back”.

Their feud was particularly one-sided and clearly wasn’t that serious considering they reunited on “Going Bad” in 2018. Today, it’s the first song in Meek’s catalog to be certified Diamond by the RIAA. With such an accomplishment, the Philadelphia MC reflected on their decade-old rivalry and how he didn’t even hold that much ill will towards Drake.

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In a post on X, Meek Mill admitted that the jokes flown online and how Drake navigated their battle made it nearly impossible to overcome. Mixed with the fact that he was the biggest artist on his label, it felt like he was fighting a battle he couldn’t win anyway.

“Drake had me under pressure with the memes the way he moved the ball dropping smackers … I had the streets like always that’s the only way I survived … I was battling Lucian [Grainge’s] biggest investment,” Meek wrote. “Drake did his thing I took that with no bitter feelings toward him.”

Meek Mill Reflects on His Old Beef With Drake

Although Meek lost their beef by a wide margin, the aftermath made him get smarter with how he navigated the music industry. “And [I] got nicer and rap smarter with business,” he added. “I made 50m when I came home! If anything I’m not mad at s**t! And I don’t gotta d**k ride to eat, it’s some Philly s**t we just don’t have no real power behind us yet, but we will soon.”

As for Drake, it seemed like he didn’t have much personal investment in his beef with Meek Mill either. In fact, the only reason “Back to Back” exists at all is because Serena Williams stressed the importance of finishing what was started.

“You gotta finish it, I’m talking about done, over and it’s gotta be something that everyone that he’s with and him have to hear,” he recalled the tennis star telling him. “You can’t do some s**t for the moment and then it goes away. She kind of put the battery in my back.”

Given his battle rapper background, Drake knew he couldn’t slack on Meek Mill either. “These things go to another place. I could tell you firsthand that Meek’s not a pretender… I wasn’t beefin’ with no punk,” he added.