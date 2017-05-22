Meek Mill Is Re-Energized on New Track “Glow Up”

Meek Mill seems to have gotten a real energy boost of late. Fresh off the back of his Meekend Music tape,which dropped earlier this month and featured Young Thug and A$AP Ferg, he’s continuing his run of fun new music and also shedding his rep as a guy who kinda takes Ls for a living, with new track “Glow Up.”

It’s actually kind of a motivational banger—lyrically it’s about feeling great, and spiritually it seems to be encouraging you, the listener to “Glow Up” just as Meek himself has. Maybe that won’t involve you making an EP with Young Thug, but with a song this invigorating, you’ll probably come close. Thanks Meek!

Videos by VICE

Listen above and get pumped tbh.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.