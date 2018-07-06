Meek Mill Drops New EP ‘Legends of the Summer’

Since his release from prison in April, Meek Mill has rung the bell at a 76ers playoff game, entered the Summer Jam stage on a dirt bike, and premiered a new Miguel-featuring song called “Stay Woke” at the BET Awards. Now he’s making a play for summer dominance. He released a new EP, Legends of the Summer, late last night. It includes three new songs: “Millidelphia” featuring Swizz Beatz, “Dangerous” with Jeremih and PnB Rock, and a solo jaunt called “1am.”

“Millidelphia” leaked onto SoundCloud earlier this week, so some fans will have heard it already. But you could listen to this thing a hundred times and still feel like you’re wrestling with a pissed-off tiger. I’m sure Meek just has more adrenaline in his veins than the average human.

Videos by VICE

Listen to Legends of the Summer below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

