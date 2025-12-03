Meek Mill Sends Message to ‘People That Terrorize Our Neighborhoods’ Amidst Tragic Stockton Shooting

Meek Mill knows the horrifying effects violence can have on a person, a family, and a community well. It’s why he’s such a strong advocate for reforming prison systems through REFORM Alliance alongside Jay-Z and Michael Rubin. Consequently, when something like a tragic shooting takes place, it infuriates Meek. In the aftermath of the horrifying Stockton, California, shooting, he’s furious and wants to nip the violence in the bud for good.

Recently, Meek Mill spoke out on Twitter, declaring his desire to bring violence to those radically ruining families’ lives. “I wanna hunt and war against people that terrorize our neighborhoods…but never as a cop!” he posts. “Like a black out squad when we come, it’s about kids women or innocent people being killed by out of control street n****s once the community say it that’s your court date!”

Additionally, he reposts an explanation from X’s AI bot Grok in the replies, clarifying what Meek said. “Meek Mill is expressing a desire to combat violence in neighborhoods by targeting those who harm innocents like kids and women, but not as police,” it says. “He envisions a community-led ‘black out squad’ where the community’s judgement serves as the ‘court date’ for these offenders, emphasizing street justice over formal law.”

Meek Mill Wants to Exact Vengeance After Devastating Stockton, California Tragedy

Afterwards, Meek explains in a separate post why he wrote such a fiery outcry online. Ultimately, he’s seen this kind of tragedy before and insists that street justice is the best way to handle it. “I’m in Dubai seeing them kids get killed at that party bothers me to the same level that war and bombs bother yall!” Meek Mill says. “I know the life and I know for %1000 that is never the way!”

The Philadelphia-bred rapper isn’t the only one who has voiced their feelings on the Stockton shooting. Burna Boy is currently making an effort to completely cover all funeral costs for victims’ families. “When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” he recalls in a statement. “After hearing the story on [the radio show] The Breakfast Club, I reached out to [record executive] Wack 100 and connected with [Stockton vice mayor] Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone. I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”