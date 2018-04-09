Meek Mill’s “1942 Flows” Video Is a Powerful Plea for Justice

Meek Mill is currently in jail after a Philadelphia judge deemed that he had violated his parole. Fans and public figures like Jay-Z have condemned the sentencing as unjust (so have we). He’s now released a music video for Wins and Losses cut “1942 Flows” that serves as probably the definitive tribute to the #FreeMeekMill movement.

The clip begins with a fictional scenario of Meek being freed from prison and promising to a horde of reporters that he’ll be an example to the younger generations. The rest of the video compiles footage from the Rally4Meek last November, along with shots of the Philadelphia skyline. The video is presented by Justice4Meek.com, which contains a link to a change.org petition by Justice League NYC that seeks bail for Meek “and all of the people convicted based on the wrongful conduct of the officers at issue.” You can sign that petition here, and watch the “1942 Flows” video above.

