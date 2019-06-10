Meet AMUBA, Indonesia’s First All-Trans Girlband

There are few spaces for trans women in Indonesia. Many are left to earn a living either as buskers or as sex workers. But in Yogyakarta, a group of trans women, or “waria,” are trying to carve out a new space in the city’s live music scene. AMUBA, Indonesia’s first all-trans girlband, is pulling waria from off the streets and putting them on the stage. Band founder Tamara Pertamina is herself a product of the streets, and founded AMUBA as a vehicle to empower her fellow trans women in Indonesia.