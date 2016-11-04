Meet Melbourne’s Bitch Diesel

Suss Cunts​, Lazertits​, Bitch Diesel​… There’s something in the water in Melbourne and whatever it is, we’re into it. ​Four piece, all-girl outfit Bitch Diesel mark the newest addition to a seriously thick and cool and heaving female rock scene in the nation’s city of Laneways and Long Blacks. And without having even officially released a single track they seem to have people talking.

Made up of members of SMB, Modesty and more, Bitch Diesel’s sound is more or less nonchalant punk. Which actually makes quite a bit of sense as they sort of look like the group of girls that might’ve taken your lunch money in high school, only to have you still worship them forever, for some goddamned reason. Hot and scary, basically.

Today on Noisey we premiere the first release from the foursome, titled “Twisted.” ​Listen below and check out the details of their November-long residency at The Tote below that. Check the Facebook event​ ​for more.

