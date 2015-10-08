Meet One of America’s Only Female Rally Race Car Drivers

Rally race car driving is a multi-million dollar industry and it is considered by many to be one of the most treacherous sports of its kind. Unlike Formula One racing, rallying doesn’t take place on a track, and crashing and car flipping are common occurrences. Verena Mei is one of the only female rally race car drivers in America. A trained stunt driver, with former careers in modeling and acting, she has managed to penetrate the male dominated sport, gain respect, and become a serious threat to the competition.

In this episode of Broadly Meets, Jaimie Sanchez sits down with Mei to talk about what it’s like to be one of the only chicks in one of the most dangerous motor sports in the world.

