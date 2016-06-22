Meet the David Blaines of Turkish Ice Cream

Real Turkish ice cream isn’t like other ice cream. Along with cream, sugar, and flavorings, proper maraş dondurması is made with salep, the ground-up roots of a wild orchid native to the country. Salep—which comes from an Arabic phrase meaning “fox testicles”—contains a kind of starch that gives dondurma a particularly elastic consistency, allowing people stretch it into giant ropes and even cut it with chainsaws.
In Istanbul, the street-side ice cream vendors pound away at the dessert all day with long metal rods, working it like a bread dough. And when tourists come to buy a scoop, the vendors break out their showmanship and put on an elaborate act, utilizing the peculiar qualities of dondurma to perform a seamless series of magic tricks. You have to work for your cone.
If only David Blaine were as talented.
