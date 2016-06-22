VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Meet the David Blaines of Turkish Ice Cream

By

Share:

Real Turkish ice cream isn’t like other ice cream. Along with cream, sugar, and flavorings, proper maraş dondurması is made with salep, the ground-up roots of a wild orchid native to the country. Salep—which comes from an Arabic phrase meaning “fox testicles”—contains a kind of starch that gives dondurma a particularly elastic consistency, allowing people stretch it into giant ropes and even cut it with chainsaws.

In Istanbul, the street-side ice cream vendors pound away at the dessert all day with long metal rods, working it like a bread dough. And when tourists come to buy a scoop, the vendors break out their showmanship and put on an elaborate act, utilizing the peculiar qualities of dondurma to perform a seamless series of magic tricks. You have to work for your cone.

Videos by VICE

If only David Blaine were as talented.

140901_munchies_005

A vendor at Taksim Mix. Photos by Monique Jaques.

140901_munchies_010
140901_munchies_011
140901_munchies_026
140901_munchies_033

140901_munchies_094 The scene at Maraş Dövme Dondurma.

140901_munchies_069
140901_munchies_098
140901_munchies_126
140901_munchies_132
140901_munchies_146
140901_munchies_180
140901_munchies_197
140901_munchies_204
140908_munchies_302

140908_munchies_325 Taksim Mix in the daytime.

140908_munchies_304
140908_munchies_358
140908_munchies_362

This article originally appeared on MUNCHIES on September 9, 2014.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE