Meet the ‘Devil Flower,’ a Creepy New Plant Scientists Just Discovered

You would hope that any plant with a name like “Devil Flower” would live up to it in some way. Luckily, the devil flower species recently discovered on the forest floor in a national park in Thailand does, as it looks like a disturbing little bug man standing on its tiny hind legs, staring up at you, perhaps the chat, perhaps to fight.

Formally classified as Thismia daemona by botanists in a study published in PhytoKeys, this newly discovered species from the “fairy lantern” is a bit of a goth kid. Found by researchers from Chulalongkorn University and Prince of Songkla University, the plant’s evil vibes shine through its pitch-black flesh and the horns that sit atop its bug-like, dome-shaped head.

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This is all just above a glowing reddish-orange collar that gives the illusion that this fire-necked demon bug wants to hop on your shoulder and whisper nasty things in your ear. And of course it’s a parasite!

Scientists Discovered a New ‘Devil Flower’ That Looks Like a Tiny Demon

It lacks chlorophyll, so it doesn’t need to photosynthesize; instead, it feeds off subterranean fungal networks. Researchers found it in Thong Pha Phum National Park in a dry patch of forest. That’s a bit of a surprise, as its genus, Geomitra, is usually found in wet lowland forests in places like Malaysia, Borneo, and Sumatra. This creepy little plant guy is single-handedly pushing the known boundary for the lineage a bit further north than previously thought.

It’s only just been discovered, yet we can already start getting our obituaries ready for it unless we change how humans interact with our environments. Because, as far as researchers are aware, the entire global population of devil flowers is fewer than 50 individual plants, all squeezed into a plot of land smaller than a football field in a highly trafficked national Park, therefore forcing researchers to tag it as Critically Endangered.

That’s just one small step away from total extinction in the wild.