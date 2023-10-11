Meet the Faces That Make Up the New Wave of Western Sydney Hip Hop

Western Sydney is a melting pot of enriching culture. Whether it’s the food, the performers or the knowing nod of acknowledgement between locals, the staunch essence of the place reflects generations of hardworking immigrants who have become an integral pillar of culture.

For most who move out of the area, it’s a home away from home.

But Western Sydney has grown from its early roots, and has become the birthplace of Sydney’s most riveting creatives today. A community that has been subject to vivid stereotypes and typecasting for years, accurate storytelling from the people living in Western Sydney – and its surrounds – has built the scene’s creative ecosystem from the ground up.

Motions like Campbelltown Art Center’s Conscious program are spearheading the movement, tackling financial strain for young artists, providing mentorship, development, and centring the voices and faces of contemporary Western Sydney.

Hip-hop artist – and the program’s art director – L-FRESH the LION, alongside his team at Village Boy Entertainment, is firmly focused on improvement.

Photo by Cole Bennette

“We recognised a gap in the music industry landscape generally, but specifically for hip-hop artists from Western Sydney. We developed Conscious to be a bridge for those who are on their way to becoming career artists,” he told VICE.

“There’s a huge knowledge gap between those starting out and those who have built careers. Conscious sits in that gap, to fill that space and give artists that professional development experience.”

The Conscious program has led four groups of artists through its program, annually, since its inception in 2019. Each artist has been able to cultivate an influx of passionate, invigorating work with the resources and support they’ve had access to, and would not have otherwise received through traditional music businesses.

“The journey with each artist is different,” said L-Fresh.”It’s an enriching experience to be able to build with local talent who are both hungry and ambitious. It’s inspiring.”

For Fairfield artist and current Conscious member, Gemma Navarrete, writing came to her naturally when she was still in primary school. Venturing into the program at 22, the encouragement of using her creative autonomy has seen her take to new heights.

“I think this is a really special opportunity, it gives artists full creative control to make something really special. This is rare,” she said.

“I’m really excited to create something from start to finish. Visuals are so crucial to delivering a full vision, and I don’t always have the budget or capacity – so this feels special because I’ll be able to create an entire sonic and visual story.”

Fellow Conscious peer and Campbelltown-residing artist, Ruu., began creating music from 11, witnessing the highs and lows of the available creative support for young kids. As a teacher outside of music, he found the program does a lot of the heavy lifting that often goes missing in young people’s schooling and personal lives.

“The amount of children who have immense talent, but don’t know where to channel it because their school, parents, or teachers don’t know how to help is astounding,” he said.

“Places like the Campbelltown Arts Centre are a haven for individuals like this, and I would love to ensure that the new generation knows that these places exist.”

The postcodes that both Gemma and Ruu. come from are worn as badges of honour. Much of their pride, resilience and passion can be owed to the place they call home.

“Being so far from the action, a.k.a the city, does make the travel and immediacy of things difficult… but I’ve accepted the truth of my location. The more I have grown as an artist and creative, the more I cherish being from Campbelltown,” Ruu. said.

“Not many artists come out this way, and I want to make it my mission to show them that the South-West is also where it is at.”

“Being from Western Sydney isn’t what defines me but being proud of where I come from is extremely important – especially when the perception of my area is predominantly negative,” said Gemma.

“I’ve grown up in Western Sydney as an immensely privileged person, I don’t want to represent the negative stereotypes when that isn’t my reality – I want to represent the greatness that can come from out West.”

Conscious is still only a tiny piece in the wider scheme of music support programs, and while this is a singular initiative that intends to uplift emerging artists who come from marginalised or disadvantaged communities, it’s a definitive step in the right direction.

“At a wider level, the Government, arts organisations and the music industry can support initiatives like Conscious by getting behind it and ensuring that space is filled.” said L-Fresh.

“There’s a lot that can be done by local councils too to support and create similar initiatives across the country. Parramatta Lanes by City of Parramatta is a great example of how local councils can step in proactively to address a gap and meet a need.”

“Awareness is the main thing,” said Ruu.

“So many people want to be or are artists out here and don’t even know or take the time to realise that something that can assist them in their overall goals and aspirations is right under their noses,”

“I hope that myself and my fellow C4 crew can really push Conscious so that L-Fresh, Campbelltown Arts Centre, Village Boy Entertainment, are struggling to choose from the laundry list of people clamouring to be next.”



Acknowledgements: Conscious is a Campbelltown Arts Centre program produced in collaboration with Village Boy Entertainment.

Find more about the program through their website, and follow the journey through their Instagram and Facebook.

City of Parramatta’s flagship event Parramatta Lanes also returns bigger and better than ever this October, with 15 locations hosting more than 120 musicians, 45 food and drink stalls and incredible art installations.

This year marks 12 years with a jam-packed and free four-day program of eats, beats, and art, from Wednesday 11 October to Saturday 14 October.

