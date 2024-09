STATES OF UNDRESS returns to VICELAND Tuesday, and host Hailey Gates is kicking off her quest to uncover what the world wears—and, more importantly, why—with a literal bang. The model, actress, and journalist heads to Ohio, where she sits in on a concealed-carry fashion show and meets a growing number of fashion-forward women who love guns.

STATES OF UNDRESS airs Tuesdays at 10 PM on VICELAND.

