Meet the Fashion Influencer Who Says ‘Cringe’ Was Invented by ‘Big Normal’

In a world where fashion has become dreadfully boring, one influencer stands as a beacon of hope: Meet the charming Mr. Angus de Kirkby. The captivating, posh Brit combines his wit with rare aesthetic sensibilities for irresistible content. De Kirkby wants to help his followers unlock their inner divas and/or keep cultivating their already brilliantly manifested personalities. His Instagram pictures are gorgeous, but his reels are absolutely lethal.

The rising icon offers wonderfully grounded advice for all those naturally over-the-top eccentrics out there—those others try to reduce by calling them “too much” or hitting them with the (seemingly kinder but even more malignant) words, “You’re enough!” Kirkby strongly rejects the notion that we should ever let anyone tell us life isn’t a fashion show—of course it is! “This is the fashion show of life; the streets are your runway,” he insists in a video.

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After all, “Cringe is a concept created by Big Normal to stop you from having fun.” De Kirkby offers plenty of additional hot takes. He penned, for example, “Quiet luxury is one of the loudest, tackiest and most obnoxious things you can wear,” and likened the supposed style, in all of its sickeningly oppressive faux glory, to a uniform.

Meet Angus de Kirkby, the Fashion Influencer Making a Case for Being Extra

Our hero’s common sense for uncommon souls extends beyond fashion—he boasts a fashion degree, yes (an unsurprising fact given the magnificence of his outfits), but also an interior architecture degree. So he incorporates his love of interior design and good lifestyle practices into his informative and inspirational content.

De Kirkby is largely motivated by a desire to combat the ugliness that seems to dominate the streets, boutiques, and more—the beige, gray, conformist, and boring. As he ranted on Instagram, “Where is the beauty? Where is the glamor? Where is the detail? Where’s the consideration? Nothing is considered anymore. Everything is for profit. […] Nobody is designing anything for the love of designing anymore.”

With insults that hit the nail on the head, De Kirkby verbally shreds (and often incites us to burn) those must-avoid clothing items and accessories (some of which are elite luxury items, others are mainstream favorites) that, for some reason, refuse to go away — those pieces that we should all inherently recognize as ghastly and yet seem to persist in public spaces and adoration. De Kirkby’s fans have encouraged him to share his likes, and fortunately he’s doing more of that these days.

While De Kirkby boasts a villainous edge, this apparent sweetheart encourages audiences to take the high road. For those who have been persecuted, he advises them to remember their own excellence and compare their enemies to Cartier LOVE bracelets, Longchamp bags (“cheap and nylon”), Balenciaga sock shoes, Tory Burch sandals, and more. “If they don’t get the insult, they’re not worthy of your time anyway.”

Finally, it’s time to address the tricenarian’s humorous claim that he is an “expired twink.” Although the window of twinkhood is brief, divas never expire! It goes without saying that De Kirkby’s appearance reflects the timeless and refreshing fabulousness he epitomizes in every way.

Now, go follow Angus de Kirkby (unless you are one of those “jealous” and “basic b*tches,” to whom he so frequently refers)! We here send De Kirby all of our love. In his words, “Ciao ciao.”