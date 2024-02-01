Meet the Fashion Influencers of Climate Activism

The fashion industry produces up to 100 billion garments are produced each year. And each year, approximately 92 million tons of clothing ends up in landfills.

The mass consumption encouraged by fast fashion brands, media trend cycles, and advertising are huge contributors to the amount of clothes that end up in our trash. It’s something most of us are vaguely aware of, but with stats showing the fashion industry is responsible for roughly 10 percent of annual global carbon emissions—more than aviation and shipping combined—the scope of the issue is way bigger than we generally think.

Lately, it’s something I’ve been considering when scrolling through socials. Since I write about fashion frequently my page is inundated by influencers and brands peddling big pants, chunky loafers, and new takes on denim. Being constantly bombarded with stylish images, clothing reviews, and fashion advice can make it feel necessary to have a fresh look for every occasion. But when I’m gawking over a work coat or a vintage suit, I’ve had to ask myself whether I really needed another item in my closet. Zooming out a bit, it’s made me consider the role of fashion influencers in the time of climate change.

I’m not alone in thinking about this. A lot of big major fashion influencers reckon with the constant need for content, lucrative brand sponsorships, and the waste that can come through the binge and purge of our closets when we’re constantly purchasing new goods.

TikTok star Edgy Albert happily showcases new gifted merch, while simultaneously encouraging followers to seek out high quality second hand goods. Derek Guy—widely considered the top menswear expert in the world—has been championing fair wages for garment workers. Gaia Rattazzi has built an entire personal brand on championing ethical clothing choices.

As my friend and creator Gabriel Mor makes clear, growing a fashion account while thinking about the broader societal implications can be a lot to wrap your head around. Aside from posting hilarious videos and big fits, there is now the responsibility that comes with an audience paying attention to your work.

“I turned down a lot of Black Friday brand deals for multiple reasons, one of which being sustainability and consumption,” said Mor. “I’m sure some people feel pressured to show their audience news clothes for fit pics or to turn them on to new brands to get more brand deals. But we don’t need as many pieces of clothes that most of us tend to have.”

Constantly buying more doesn’t always make for the best wardrobe, either.

“Trends are fun and all and I participate in them just like anyone else but I’m more focused on building a wardrobe that I will have for years with pieces that I will want for years and that can last that amount of time too,” Mor said.

While the concept of influencing is inherently caught up with consumption, I’ve started to seek out accounts that offer more sustainable takes on fashion and go beyond the hamster wheel idea that having more is always better. I looked through my feed and I reached out to some of my favorites to learn how they do it.

Leah Musch

Self-described fast fashion addict turned slow fashion activist Leah Musch has been advocating for a shift in the fashion industry and pointing out the unethical practices and waste associated with mass consumption. At a consumer level, she makes suggestions about how little habits add up to positive change.

“I was inspired to shift towards consuming fashion in a more ethical and sustainable way after an eye-opening volunteer trip in Rio de Janeiro. During my stay I learned a lot about the potential for fashion to be used as a force for social change and upon my return to Australia I watched The True Cost documentary, which totally blew my mind. After this, I sold 80 percent of my belongings and dedicated myself to living differently and sharing my journey via social media…[I] feel like promoting is ultimately selling, and if you’re an influencer selling something you have some responsibility relating to both the product and the consequences of its popularity.”

Nolan White

Nolan White is a Montreal-based content creator and consultant. With a calming presentation his videos offer insightful takes into the world of men’s fashion, watches, and decor. White is exceptional at styling both fits and interiors, but his push for vintage clothing and better crafted materials —alongside informed and nuanced explanations of why he made his selections—make him an outlier among fashion influencers. The specificity he brings to his work makes it pop while also adding substance for his viewers.

“It’s really important for creators to speak on climate change and the impact of fashion in a way that resonates with their audience… there’s the implicit and the explicit approach. Explicitly there is stuff like explaining different textiles and their impacts on fashion. Why the vintage clothing we see now has better quality than a lot of newer items. Implicitly approach sustainability in terms of pre-sale and post-sale impacts. Pre-sale being, “What is the environmental impact of designing this product, constructing it advertising and selling it? And post sale being how many wears is this item going to last? Can it be easily and affordably repaired?”

Aja Barber

Aja Barber is the author of Consumed: the Need For Collective Change. Barber is a writer and stylist focusing on the intersections of sustainability and fashion. Her work turns a critical lens on why we feel the need to be constantly buying more goods, highlighting the idea that the less we buy, the more power we have in the consumer economy.

“There’s more clothing on the planet than we as a human race need so NO ONE needs to sell clothing to their audience daily. Especially new items. I mean you can but you ARE perpetuating the problem. I focus a lot of my message on style instead of purchasing which means I have to be thoughtful about how I earn a living because affiliate links for clothes aren’t something I’m comfortable with knowing the damage done… I buy a lot of second hand myself. Maybe you won’t be able to buy my exact coat but there’s a million variations and sometimes someone is selling the exact same coat used which is such a win in my opinion! You won’t find it immediately but if you keep your eyes open almost everything you’ve ever liked shows up on the resale market.”

Chyelle Milgrom

While not technically a traditional fashion influencer, Chyelle Milgrom is for anyone who’s interested in the world of style and design. Milgrom, better known by her handle “Facebook Marketplace Slut,” scours secondhand furniture listings and curates posts highlighting the best and most outrageous finds. She’s found yellow velvet cube chairs, vintage McDonald’s ash trays, and the best sofas you’ve ever seen. While Milgrom has been open to working with ethical brands, she says the most important thing is encouraging people to reuse their goods.

“I firmly believe that influencers bear a responsibility to their followers. It goes beyond promoting quality products; it involves advocating for sustainability and ethical practices. Personally, I know that adhering solely to sustainable choices can be expensive, challenging to source, and inconvenient. I’m not immune to the allure of mass-produced products myself. What I strive to encourage is a shift in mindset… away from short-term trends and towards a focus on the longevity of design and finding your own design voice. It’s also totally okay to have changing tastes; we are constantly evolving individuals. But the mindset truly clicks when you find a piece you adore and want it to last.”

