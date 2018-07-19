Meet the Filmmaker Who Spent 25 Years Documenting Women in Skate

In 2003, longtime skateboarder Lisa Whitaker founded Girls Skate Network, a website dedicated to supporting the success of women skaters around the world. In 2012, Whitaker launched Meow Skateboards, a brand “focused on having fun and creating high-quality products that will help support an all-female team.”



Whitaker is also a passionate filmmaker and videographer and has been filming for “just about as long as I’ve been skating and always had cameras with me.” Through Girls Skate Network and her social media, Whitaker has helped to expand the network and visibility of other women skaters.

Boardly is a video series that spotlights women from all walks of life who share one thing in common: a passion for skateboarding that has shaped who they are in equally different, yet unique ways. Each episode seeks to offer a distinct perspective on the ways women can get involved in the artform. Watch more Boardly.

Created with Vans.