Meet the L.A. Apparel Makers Who Scored Big With ‘El Chapo’

Watch “Cashing in on ‘El Chapo’”

The January 8 recapture of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán served as a boost for the governments of Mexico and the United States, which have sought for years to bring the powerful trafficker to justice.

A day after the capture, the Chapo saga took another turn: Rolling Stone magazine published an interview Guzmán gave to actor Sean Penn. While factions in the media questioned the ethics of the article, many readers were instantly enamored with El Chapo’s choice of clothing in the story’s accompanying photos.

In this excerpt, VICE News visits the downtown Los Angeles showroom of Barabas, a men’s apparel company that makes the eclectic paisley shirts made famous by El Chapo following his interview with Sean Penn in Rolling Stone.

