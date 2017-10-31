Considered by many to be the future of USA Weightlifting, CJ Cummings is working to end the U.S.’s 33-year medal drought in men’s weightlifting. He’s broken over 45 weightlifting records in a sport where most men don’t peak until their late 20s or early 30s, and he’s only 16 years old.
Presented by Michelin.
Meet the LeBron James of Weightlifting: The 16 Project
Considered by many to be the future of USA Weightlifting, CJ Cummings is working to end the U.S.’s 33-year medal drought in men’s weightlifting. He’s broken over 45 weightlifting records in a sport where most men don’t peak until their late 20s or early 30s, and he’s only 16 years old.