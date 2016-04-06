Meet The ‘Man Servants’ You Can Now Hire To Get Over Your Ex

Professional People is a new Broadly series that examines the business of for-hire companionship. In this episode, host Mish Way meets the people behind ManServants, a Los Angeles-based startup that allows women to rent men by the hour.

The modern woman has a lot more choice than her predecessors when it comes to satisfying her desires. Recently, a few companies have cropped up to capitalize on this new market: Women who have extra money but little time to find a man that will cater to their needs.

ManServants is one of them, offering women a luxurious social experience, emotional support, and, of course, eye candy. The working men heed the requests of those who order them, providing an array of services that aim to make a woman feel good. We talk with the founders of the company about their business model, the men who serve, and the women who are looking to be pampered for a price.

