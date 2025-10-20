Meet the Man Who Faked His Own Funeral To See Who Would Show Up

This guy has some serious balls. We’ve all wondered who would show up to our funeral, but we have to accept that we’ll never know. Mohan Lal didn’t like that uncertainty. The 74-year-old from India’s Bihar state decided to find out for himself, so he faked his death and staged a full-a** funeral.

Lal, a retired Air Force veteran from the village of Konchi, decided to stage his own farewell. He enlisted a few shady relatives to spread the news of his “death,” then organized a full procession with garlands, weeping neighbors, and a decorated bier fit for a real funeral.

Hundreds of neighbors came to pay their respects, moved by the loss of a man known for his generosity and years of community work. People wept while others prayed. And then Lal sat up. The crowd, understandably, lost it.

“I wanted to witness it myself and know how much respect and affection people give me,” Lal told local media outlets, as reported by Metro. Morbid, sure, but maybe also honest. Most people think about it. He just had the nerve to actually do it.

To smooth things over, Lal threw a feast afterward, inviting the same people who’d just mourned him to stay for dinner. According to local reports, most villagers forgave him. A few were probably still clutching their chests.

Lal wasn’t some attention-hungry prankster. He’s known in the area for building a crematorium years ago after seeing how hard it was to hold funerals during monsoon season. His fake death ended up feeling like a sort of social experiment. He wanted to test what connection means in a world where most people are only half paying attention

But there’s also something oddly relatable about it. Everyone wants to feel like their life mattered to someone, that people would feel an ache without their presence. Lal just decided to test the theory while he still had the energy to throw the afterparty.

It’s easy to laugh, but this could have gone bad fast. Most people might not forgive someone who fakes their own death. He pulled it off anyway and somehow walked away a local celebrity instead of a jerk.