Meet the Men Who Attend New Jersey Porn Conventions

Several times a year, Exxxotica Expo hosts porn conventions in different cities throughout America. Porn stars work at the events, selling DVDs and speaking on panels. Everyone knows the girls working at the conventions, but who are the men paying for the Duke porn star’s autograph and selling sex toys at booths? We sent photographer Amy Lombard to the Exxxotica Expo in Edison, New Jersey, to find out.