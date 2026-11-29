Intellectuals get such bright ideas, don’t they?

One British woman, as reported by the Daily Star and others, quit Oxford… and eventually got turned on to spanking men for a living. Then, her now late 61-year-old mother took up the unusual yet old profession too.

Videos by VICE

Yes, the self-starter, model Melissa Todd, or “Miss Matthews,” really did walk away from an opportunity to earn an Oxbridge degree, dropping her studies, which she detested, like a limp member… Attracted by the bucks, she then turned to stripping for 12 years before going solo with a punishing new gig.

While the dominatrix route isn’t exactly a career choice most young women would be eager to brag to their mothers about, Todd’s mother not only gave her daughter her blessing; she allowed her to invite clients into her home. Then, the supportive mother, who had already become a pensioner, took it a step further and decided she wanted in on the profitable action as well.

Todd’s mother continued whipping men into shape until she was in her 70s.

The Wild Story of How an Oxford Dropout and Her Mom Became Professional Dominatrixes

On Option One Podcast, Todd offered high praise of her mother’s skills, “She was amazing. She was better than me. She made more money than me as well. It was really annoying.” Verily, her mother must have seemed like a perfect solution for men with unresolved mommy issues or for those pensioners, whom Todd lists as clients.

After all, the married Todd has a vintage way about her; she plays the role of a strict ’50s in pearls and stockings. She charmingly provides scoldings, canings, paddlings, and friendly banter about her clients’ grandchildren. Todd has no fears about aging out of her profession. On the contrary! Todd says she becomes better at it with age, and her patrons fancy older ladies, like her mom.

Todd commented on her job while on the podcast, “It almost feels like a public service, which I know sounds ridiculous… But often, I do see pensioners, and they scrimp and save for months to be able to see me.”

Todd keeps her rates low, £150 an hour, for ethical reasons. However, because that definitely seems too modest, she might consider introducing higher rates for younger customers while maintaining a senior discount — after all, Todd is apparently so good at what she does that one man travels all the way from California to treat her like a princess. One practice that does earn Todd handsome sums is mock-kidnappings.

Todd’s clients include not just octogenarians but politicians and policemen as well. She herself studied politics, economics, and (of course) philosophy. Truly, philosophy departments spawn an incredible number of eccentrics…



Ms. Todd has appeared on television and has a stand-up show dubbed Gag Writer, where even those who don’t desire a paddling but might consent to a scolding can get a taste of Miss Matthews. She also gives talks and is a published author. In fact, her church even hosted her as a speaker; while I praise Todd’s faith, this explains why I am Orthodox, as Jesus never said, “Beat the other *ss cheek”…

Todd’s mother lives on in porn videos that the two of them made together. When he came of age, Todd’s son began filming naughty vids for the family business.