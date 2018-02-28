Meet the New Wave of Female Skate Photographers

Photographers and skateboarders have had a long symbiotic relationship. From Glen E. Friedman shooting the early Dogtown days to Grant Brittain capturing Del Mar Skate Ranch or Mike Blabac clicking the shutter as Danny Way jumped the Great Wall of China, photographers have played a critical role in documenting skate history. But just as skateboarding has been traditionally dominated by men, so too has it usually been men behind the lens. Now, with women’s skateboarding growing fast, a new wave of female photographers is emerging alongside it.

When I started covering women’s skate competitions in 2012, I was one of only a few members of the press around. Since then, the scene has developed considerably. At last September’s Street League stop in Los Angeles, I was mesmerized by the female photographers working around the course. One of them was Nam-Chi Van, who’s been photographing most of the X Games and Street League stops for the last four years. She told me that lately, “There are a lot more women photographers… I have met so many more women who are just trying to do the same thing I am. It’s really cool to see the community growing.”

Videos by VICE

Alexis Sablone putting her board together. “To me, capturing events are more than the actions shots. I love getting behind-the-scene photos that tell a story and can show viewers a different perspective.” Photo and quote by Nam-Chi Van

Photos by women like Nam-Chi are a key part of why women’s skateboarding has progressed so much in recent years. There’s a direct correlation between photos of women skating, the amount of coverage these women receive, and the number of girls who take up skating. “We have to persuade others who don’t skateboard that women’s skating is important and that it’s progressing.” Nam-Chi said. “A lot of people think She’s a girl, she can’t kickflip. But if we can get the content out of a girl lipsliding this huge rail or hardflipping a ten-stair, it’s real.”

As Olga Aguilar, another photographer, puts it, “Photos are important because they inspire [women] to get out there in the competitive world and to be recognized.”



Zorah Olivia, whose portraits of Andrew Reynolds and Kadar Sylla were featured in the August issue of Thrasher, has had a similar experience. At her first contest, the 2015 X Games in Austin, she says, “I was the only one shooting photos for the women’s events.” Since then, she too has noticed the uptick in interest in women’s skateboarding. “So much has changed in such a short period of time. It’s only going to get better from here.”



The Worble’s New Driveway Video Ad – Thrasher magazine, August 2017 | Photo by Zorah Olivia

Australian photographer Sarah Huston is another woman who’s been working hard to increase the exposure of women’s skateboarding. She founded “Yeah Girl,” an annual international exhibition featuring photos of female skaters shot by female photographers. “Now that girls have visible role models in skateboarding, the number of girls on boards has increased,” she says. “Don’t get me wrong, the inequality is still there and it’s still really tough for women to make a name for themselves in skateboarding, but there have been some big steps in the right direction.”

Below are some photos shot by the women leading the charge in the new generation of skate photographers.





Samarria Brevard Steeze. Photo by Nam-Chi Van

Lacey Baker and Vanessa Torres. Photo by Nam-Chi Van

Stella and Andrew Reynolds. “I’ve never witnessed a father/daughter dynamic like theirs, it’s truly inspiring. I started shooting photos of Stella skating my first summer in LA. Her progression is remarkable, there’s no doubt in my mind that she’s going to grow up to be one of the best female skateboarders to step on a board.” Photo and quote by Zorah Olivia

Jenn Soto – Downtown LA Gap. Photo by Zorah Olivia

“Sage Williams was a local ripper from the Seattle area. Her unique style of skateboarding and being a great human being made her stand out in the scene. This picture was taken in May 2017. In October of the same year she was diagnosed with cancer and lost the battle.” Photo and quote by Olga Aguilar

Poppy star. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Luiz Flavio, rock n’ roll, Adelaide Airport. Photo by Sarah Huston

Tessa Fox, boneless, Copenhagen. Photo by Sarah Huston

Stas Provotorov, kickflip, Moscow. “I shot this photo in Moscow in 2016. I love that the huge, elaborate, and somewhat intimidating building is still, to a skateboarder, a playground.” Photo and quote by Sarah Huston

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.



Follow Hannah Bailey on Twitter.