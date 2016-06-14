Meet the Patients and Researchers Racing to Find a Cure for ALS

Check out a preview of Friday’s upcoming episode above

This Friday, June 17, HBO will air a new episode from season four of our Emmy-winning show. Last week, we investigated the official response to the Flint water crisis in Michigan and embedded with the militias defending Libya from ISIS. This week, we meet people battling ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease, to investigate why there are still no viable treatment options.

Even after the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral in 2014, raising millions of dollars for ALS awareness and research, many people still don’t understand how quickly the neurological disease can affect the body’s muscles or how to treat it. In order to investigate the illness from a patient’s perspective, VICE’s Angelina Fanous set out to meet fellow ALS patients and top US researchers after finding out that she had the disease. On this episode, we find out how patients are coping with the involuntary symptoms of the disease and the hurdles that drugmakers face in developing a cure.

On this episode, we find out how patients are coping with the involuntary symptoms of the disease and the hurdles that drugmakers face in developing a cure.

