Meet the People Building a Skate Park for Kids in the West Bank

Growing up on the border of Israel in Palestine is undoubtably difficult, but activists and volunteers are trying to make life a little easier for the youngest generation of Palestinians by teaching them how to skateboard. Non-profit groups SkatePal and SkateQilya are currently building a skatepark in Jayyous, a town near the border of the West Bank, to help create a positive environment for kids to form their own emerging skateboarding scene.

On Tuesday’s episode of POST RADICAL, we met the people behind the new skatepark to see how the project embodies the Field of Dreams quote, “if you build it, they will come.”

Videos by VICE

