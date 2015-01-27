Meet the Smallest Drone on the Planet

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

Meet the smallest drone on earth: the SKEYE Nano Drone. This remote controlled mini-drone comes from Dutch gadgetmaker TRNDlabs, and just look at it. It’s almost like it knows it’s too small for this world and wants to compensate with enthusiastic somersaults to make its owner happy. At 1.57″ x 1.57″, SKEYE is kind of like the Calimero of the drones, a bug among birds, almost like a child’s toy. Even the fact that it “only” has a range of about 100′ doesn’t really matter much—it’s a drone for the home, meant for building tracks and making your cat crazy.

Its “high thrust, low weight, and incredibly responsive controls allow you to perform amazing maneuvers with just a flick of the sticks,” according to its creators. I know what I want for my birthday.

View the SKEYE Nano Drone in action above, and order your own here.

Visit TRNDlabs‘ website for more high tech gadgets.

