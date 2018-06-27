Meet the Soldier Who Strangled a Taliban Commander

Commando Paul Cale has seen a lot of violence. A founding member of an elite branch of the Australian Defence Force, the Second Commando Regiment, this unit saw more casualties than any other group in Iraq and Afghanistan over several tours.

Cale made headlines back in 2013 when he strangled a Taliban commander with his bare hands after storming an enemy compound in Afghanistan. He’s now known as Australia’s ‘toughest’ soldier and has a long term relationship with violence. He believes it’s the only way to communicate with evil people.

Videos by VICE

This episode of Violent Times is brought to you by Sicario: Day of the Soldado, in cinemas June 28. In the film, the drug war escalates as Mexican cartels smuggle terrorists across the US border. You can find out more about it here.