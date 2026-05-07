Meet the ‘Sunday Boy,’ the Guy Who Texts Just Enough to Waste Your Time

You know the guy. You never hear from him Monday through Saturday. Then Sunday night rolls around, and now he’s got jokes, he’s got charm, and he’s got some dreamy promise about grabbing drinks that will absolutely never materialize. By Monday morning, he’s gone again. Rinse, repeat.

Meet the Sunday Boy. He’s not a villain. He’s something worse: he’s convenient.

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The pattern has been making the rounds on TikTok, though anyone who’s dated in the last decade has already lived it. And while the archetype skews male, lots of women run the same play. The through line is the same regardless of gender: just enough contact to feel like something, not enough to actually be anything.

Beware the Sunday Boy, Dating’s Most Convenient Time-Waster

It works because the psychology behind it is airtight. Validation plus unpredictability is basically a dopamine delivery system. Sunday is peak traffic on dating apps, so when someone finally surfaces with banter and a little heat, it feels like a win. Their attention feels scarce, which makes it feel valuable. It isn’t. It’s the same fleeting buzz as a social media notification, momentary and fleeting.

What you’re getting is the performance of intimacy, not actual intimacy. Your brain gets the hit while your actual dating life gets nothing. No dates, no stories, no forward movement. Just a weekly drip of pseudo-connection that keeps you just stimulated enough to stay stuck.

The harder question is why people keep falling for it. It’s not naivety. Low-effort flirtation lets you feel like you’re in the game without risking rejection, vulnerability, or the terrifying prospect of something real. You’re busy, technically. You’re just not going anywhere.

Inconsistency can feel like passion because it mimics the highs and lows people associate with chemistry. But actual relationships are built on reliability, which doesn’t spike anything neurologically. So the brain keeps reaching for the snack and calling it a meal.

Breaking the cycle is easy, but uncomfortable. Stop treating someone who shows up once a week like a romantic prospect. Stop replying to texts that have never once led to an actual plan. The moment those get cut off, you attract different people.

The Sunday Boy isn’t the problem. The problem is mistaking his schedule for potential. He’s told you exactly where you rank. Believe him.