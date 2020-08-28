Meet the Tempura Prawn That’s Become Japan’s Newest Social Media Star

Japan’s newest social media star isn’t a celebrity or a young woman in a bikini—rather, it’s fried prawn playing guitar and lounging in the sun.

Meet @ebiflife, also known as Ebifuraifu, an Instagram account dedicated to the imaginary life of a single fried prawn. Ebifu combines the word ebi (shrimp) and the fu from fry together, while raifu is the Japanese spelling of life.

Ebifuraifu, who wears an iconic straw hat, has amassed over 50,000 Twitter followers and 5,000 followers on Instagram since he was created earlier this month.

The celebrity prawn also enjoys relaxing bubble baths:

As well as camping:

Ebifuraifu’s followers can’t get enough of these pictures.

“Omg this is so so cute,” one user wrote. “I’ve been obsessed with Ebifuraifu since yesterday. I’m gonna buy one myself!”

“I’m allergic to shrimps so I can’t keep it… I’ll just admire the pictures,” said another.

Turns out @ebilife isn’t a real fried prawn—it’s actually a plastic food model, which you’ve probably seen advertised in the shop window of Japanese restaurants. The plastic models help people to easily decide what they want to order.