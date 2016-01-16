Meet the Video Game Who’s Now the Face of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton made the news for featuring a skirt-sporting Jaden Smith in one of their recent ad campaigns. It was a bold, progressive move, especially from a design house that’s not generally associated with fashion’s cutting edge. But Jaden’s transgression of the gender binary isn’t the only forward-thinking advertising tactic from Louis Vuitton. Their latest face is another unexpected addition to the fashion world—a video game character.

Meet the new face of Louis Vuitton: Lightning, a heroine from the Final Fantasy universe designed by Tetsuya Nomura. You can see her striking pose after pose in the video below.

Lightning was kind enough to give an interview to The Telegraph about working with LV. To check it out, click here.

