Meet the Viral Creator Exposing Sexual Harassment by Going Undercover as a Woman

The viral sensation known as Vlad Ncl, whose real name is Vladimiros Nicola, has worked his way into the hearts of millions by going “undercover as a woman.” The Cypriot-Russian with an international following has created and embodied the characters of Belle Delphine and Natalie UwU, or Natalia Munarova. He transforms into the different incarnations of his female best selves with stunning results. Whether choosing (with the help of prosthetics and his very own makeup wizardry) to morph into a sophisticated blonde, redheaded vixen, brunette with bangs, or pink-haired gamer girl, Vladimir amounts to one stunning femme fatale. In regard to his craft, Vladimir has proved a true artist, improv genius, and master thespian.

As a woman, I feel a certain warmth when I watch Vlad’s videos. At times, they make me laugh so hard that it hurts. At other times, the tension he so artfully builds makes me cringe so intensely it seems impossible. With Vlad, we always feel right there in the room with him. However, perhaps the most important aspect of Vlad’s work is not the smiles he brings viewers or the unforgettable lines he delivers impromptu, but rather the fact that his stunts expose and raise awareness of the dangers of being a woman. On duty, Vlad has been sexually assaulted on endless occasions (on the street, subway platforms, the beach, etc.), and in shocking manners which I do not wish to repeat here.

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Vlad Ncl: Influencer Who Exposes Dangers of Being a Woman by Going ‘Undercover’

Taking the show on the road, Vladimir has conducted his “investigations” into what it’s like to be a woman in various cities around the world, though he is also beloved for his online antics, memorably on the now shuttered chat service Omegle, where he was more devilish and provocative. Our valiant perv-buster often interviews women from these different cities about how safe (or vulnerable) they feel in their home bases. Given that many politicians and media outlets try to tell us to get down into those subways, or that we can walk home alone from work at night, since busy-bee workers fuel the economy and therefore their wardrobes, the real and raw picture that Vlad captures is truly needed.

The fact that the respectable Natalia/Natalie often just strolls around minding her own business leading up to those aforementioned, typically outlandishly brazen assaults, involving skin-crawlingly creepy language and/or touching, helps to dispel the idea that women who are harassed must have done something to provoke the indignities received. You would have to see what Natalia faces to believe it, and, even then, there are doubters. Not only are Vlad’s videos great educational material for men, who really need to step up in helping ensure that society better protects women, but they also serve as an important reminder to women to be extra careful.

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At least in her street videos, the chronic victim Natalia really does tend to appear innocent as an angel — a woman of class. A woman of tact. A woman who is gentle and admirably composed yet assertive. She’s ever so charming in a way that I interpret as distinctively Russian. (And as a Russian, her “red flag,” which she has proudly shown to men, is the Soviet banner…) Natalia may be statuesque, standing at over six feet tall, and looks like she could throw a good punch (if absolutely required), but even that does nothing to stop men from sticking their hands where they don’t belong.

It is only when our protagonist switches from his high-pitched, soft-spoken demeanor into his low-voiced male persona, flexing his guns, that the men cower in fear… But even this fear doesn’t always wipe away their lechery, as some still express the readiness to take Vladimir back to a hotel room. Indeed, Vlad nobly performs a truly dangerous job. He frequently has to discreetly hush fans who recognize him, lest they not only give away the act at an inopportune moment but, in so doing, cause one of those sleazeballs caught on camera to harm Vlad. One Irish man actually punched Vlad during a livestream, yet Vlad remained calm and didn’t seek revenge physically, though he did file a police report.

My all-time favorite Vladimir moment is his (and Natalia’s) dealing with a man who tried to snuggle up to him on a bench in front of a picturesque carousel: With perfect comic timing, Vladimir places a threatening arm around the “sneaky” little fox, whom he calls out in his male voice for trying to kiss him. He then asks the man if he still wants his kiss.

Vlad further plays with his predator-turned-prey:

“Come here, my brother. […] you know what happens to people who touch Vladimir without permission? […] Promise me that you’re not gonna touch another woman without her permission again. […] Because if you touch another woman without her permission, I will find you… Okay, shut up […] and I will touch you without your permission.“

Needless to say, Vlad brilliantly transitioned into the appropriately menacing role of an interrogator, speaking with the authority of someone with the right to use deadly means of torture.

Vlad’s mission and bravery are even more touching given his backstory. In an interview with Eddy Nassar, for example, Vlad opened up about his abusive father and his heroic mother who survived the cretin’s beatings. To make a traumatic childhood even worse, when Vlad was 10, his eldest brother was tragically murdered by a car bomb. Reflecting, Vlad states, “[…] the type of men that do the things in my videos are the type of men my father was.” Vlad’s mother’s hardships heightened his sense of empathy. Now that he has fully blossomed and is in a position of power, Vlad admits that he aims to make perpetrators “the woman,” giving them a taste of their own squirm-inducing medicine.

Earlier this year, Vlad travelled to South Korea for an 11-hour surgery, which, to my dismay, was intended to address facial insecurities — it’s not my business, but Vlad absolutely did not need any work done. Vlad recently broke up with his girlfriend Samantha and came out as bisexual, so we hope his friendship with Samantha stays strong and wish them both the best in moving forward.

May Vlad have all the freedom to be himself, as he continues to empower others.