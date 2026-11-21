Do not call your misbehaving husband a pig. Many men (and women) wish they were as lovely as those typically sweet and intelligent life forms. As inspiringly reported by The Post, one woman, Gayla Thompson, left a 10-year marriage and found companionship in a pig instead.

Ms. Thompson has been lighting up social media with that radiance that comes from being baggage-free; her story quickly spread, as it clearly resonated with netizens. The thirty-three-year-old deserves the world… Thus, she finally took home her “dream pig,” Daisy, as a nine-pound piglet in November 2025, because she knew doing so would result in some rather big things in her life. Daisy has not only amounted to 50 pounds of adorableness, but she grew to be the apple of Thompson’s eye.

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Daisy proved the perfect remedy for Thompson following her split, especially since her ex heartlessly forbade her from having a pet pig. “This is my dream and I’m finally living it,” The Post quoted the lovely lady. Verily, helping others is a great way to heal from the filthy business that is divorce, which can feel like a real roll in the mud.

For Thompson, adoption was a way to reconnect with herself, since she enjoyed rescuing baby birds as a child and has always been an ally to animals.

“I traded one pig for another.”

Thompson treats Daisy as the prize pig she is; the beauty has her own bed, toys, litter box, and trips to the fast-food chain Sonic. Speaking of food, as Daisy is great at picking up whatever is left, she is a natural cleaner. In other words, she isn’t as messy as expected, even if one of her bad habits was opening cabinets until a solution was found. The low-maintenance girl is quite cost-efficient as well.

Woman Divorces Husband After 10 Years, Finally Gets the Pet Pig He Never Let Her Have

While Thompson said, “I traded one pig for another,” fortunately, she has a supportive new man in her life. Together, they even have a second pig named Dude and plan to build a small farm with a lovely pig pen.

Possible moral of the story: Don’t let any man leave you feeling like a sloppy second by sticking his snout where it doesn’t belong! Find and invest in an animal who respects you, and a proper gentleman will follow, committing to you both and more.

Strange as it might seem, Daisy is far from the only pig stealing hearts: In a 2019 discussion, when the great and now tragically late Tim Curry was asked by his fellow thespian Charlie Adler whether there had been a great love of his life he’d be so kind as to name, he responded, “Miss Piggy. I’ll tell you, once you’ve had pork, you never go back.”