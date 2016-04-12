PREMIERE: Mourn Your Lost Youth with Meg Myers’ Video for “Motel”

Hailing from LA by way of Tennessee, Florida, and Ohio, Meg Myers’ dark pop rock is steeped in the tumultuous past that shaped it. Last fall, the singer-songwriter offered us a new glimpse into that past lwith her entry into our Scrapbook series, and today Noisey is pleased to premiere the video for her latest single “Motel.” It’s a stark, self-styled work directed by Justin Nolan Key that juxtaposes family videos from Myers’ teen years with more recent tour and studio footage.

“Sometimes when I’m on tour in different motels/hotels every night, I start feeling insane and trapped in my mind thinking about life and everything,” Myers says of the song, the latest single off of her 2015 debut LP Sorry. “That’s kind of what this video represents to me. I’ve always thought there’s something so deeply sad and beautiful about being a kid and then growing up.”

Catch Myers’ Coachella debut this weekend, and watch the video premiere of “Motel” below.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.