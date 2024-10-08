Mega Millions Ticket To More Than Double in Price in 2025

Mega Millions is getting some mega changes. In a Monday press release, officials revealed that the price of a Mega Millions lottery ticket will more than double in April 2025.

When the game was first introduced in 2002, a ticket cost only $1. In 2017, another dollar was added to the price. Monday’s announcement added another $3 to the cost, bringing the price of one ticket to $5.

The price hike does come with some benefits, though. Namely, players will have improved odds to win the jackpot. There will also be bigger jackpots more frequently, as well as larger starting and faster-growing jackpots.

The changes will also include a built-in multiplier on every ticket, multiplying non-jackpot wins by up to 10X. That could mean up to $10 million for a player. On top of that, players will no longer be able to breakeven on a ticket; if they win, the prize will always be more than the cost of the ticket.

“We are creating a game that both our existing players and people new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing,” Joshua Johnston, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said. “We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before, meaning creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb, plus this game will continue the important legacy of supporting great causes everywhere Mega Millions is played.”

Since its inception, Mega Millions has produced six billion-dollar winners. As for millionaires, there’s an average of three per week.

Sold in 45 states, as well as Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays every week. Profits from the game support a wide variety of good causes and are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.