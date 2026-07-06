Megadeth Cancels Performance Due to Unforeseen Circumstances Hours Before Scheduled Concert

Iconic heavy metal band Megadeth canceled a concert just hours before they were scheduled to take the stage.
On Sunday, July 5, Megadeth took to social media to share that they would not be performing at the Evil Live festival in Portugal. “Due to technical issues beyond our control,” the band explained in a message, “we are saddened and frustrated to share with you that we will not be able to perform tonight in Lisbon.
Videos by VICE
“We never want to let you down,” the statement continued, “and we are just as disappointed as you are with this situation. We look forward to returning to give you the show you deserve.” At this time, there is no word on what exactly the “technical issues” were.
Megadeth is currently touring the world one final time before retiring
Megadeth has been on an extensive world tour in 2026, marking the band’s final concerts across the globe. In 2025, founding frontman Dave Mustaine announced that he would be retiring the legendary thrash band with one final album and world tour.
In January, the band released their self-titled seventeenth and final studio album. Among the tracks is a cover of Metallica’s “Ride The Lightning,” which Mustaine co-wrote during his brief stint with the band.
Speaking about fans’ reception to the cover, Mustaine has said they’ve heard lots of positive things. “So far, everybody that I’ve talked to really likes what we did,” he shared. “A lot of people noticed that we sped it up or beefed up the drums and solos, and they like it.”
Next up, the band will return stateside for a long series of concerts in North America. Find those dates below.
Megadeth 2026 North American Concert Tour Dates
- Saturday, July 18, 2026 – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, Reno, NV, US
- Sunday, July 19, 2026 – Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater, Corning, CA, US
- Monday, July 20, 2026 – California Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles, CA, US
- Friday, July 31, 2026 – Oktoberfest Grounds, La Crosse, WI, US
- Saturday, August 01, 2026 – Capital Credit Union Park, Green Bay, WI, US
- Saturday, August 08, 2026 – Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD, US
- Saturday, August 22, 2026 – Alaska State Fair, Palmer, AK, US
- Saturday, August 29, 2026 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, Canada
- Sunday, August 30, 2026 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, Canada
- Thursday, September 03, 2026 – Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montréal, QC, Canada
- Saturday, September 05, 2026 – Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ, US
- Sunday, September 06, 2026 – Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ, US
- Wednesday, September 09, 2026 – TD Garden, Boston, MA, US
- Friday, September 11, 2026 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, US
- Saturday, September 12, 2026 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC, US
- Tuesday, September 15, 2026 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA, US
- Saturday, September 19, 2026 – Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Shakopee, MN, US
- Tuesday, September 22, 2026 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, Tinley Park, IL, US
- Friday, September 25, 2026 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, US
- Sunday, September 27, 2026 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, US
- Tuesday, September 29, 2026 – Alamodome, San Antonio, TX, US