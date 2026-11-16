Megadeth Frontman Reveals Hand Condition Behind Band’s Retirement, Fears He May Never Play Again

In 2025, Megadeth founding frontman Dave Mustaine announced plans to retire the band. He’s since opened up and shared what led him to this, citing health issues. Now, Mustaine has specifically noted that he suffers from a hand condition that he worries could leave him never able to play guitar again.

While speaking to Musora, Mustaine explained that he was diagnosed with Dupuytren’s contracture, which is also known as Viking’s Disease. “Look at my hand. I’ve got an injury on my hand,” he said. “It’s just genetic. It’s something that just happens to people. Some people get it, some people don’t. It’s actually called Dupuytren contracture or Viking’s hand.”

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According to the Mayo Clinic: “Dupuytren contracture is a condition that makes one or more fingers bend toward the palm of the hand. Over time, the affected fingers can’t fully straighten. This happens because tough tissue under the skin of the palm slowly thickens and shortens into cords that pull the fingers down.”

“When we’re done with our retirement tour, I am going to do something about it,” Mustaine went on to share. “I just don’t know if it’s gonna be successful or not. And I wanna make sure that I’ve gotten everything that we wanna do before I go and get surgery done, in case I can’t play anymore. Because if I walk out and I can say, ‘Hey, guess what? Let’s do ‘Bad Omen‘, I think that’d be a happy day for all of us.”

Dupuytren contracture has no known cure, and the condition can worsen over time

“We’re on top right now, and I always said I wanted us to go out on top,” Mustaine later offered. “Everything we’re doing right now has been very well thought out and we really appreciate everything that we have right now. And I don’t want it to get going so fast that we lose sight of our gratitude to people who have helped us, the fans who have bought the albums and the books and have come and bought the tickets and the merchandise.

“Those people are the catalyst that sets us off,” he continued. “And we can’t tell you what it feels like to be up on stage. We’d be making it up, ’cause there’s nothing we can really quite say that encapsulates how great it feels. It’s like trying to explain an orgasm to a virgin. You know what I mean?”

Finally, Mustaine made it clear that Megadeth is “gonna play as long as we can.” He added, “And we’re gonna be as grateful as we possibly can with these shows and by the level that we play. We’re going out there, and we’re not taking any prisoners.”

“We’re absolutely pushing ourselves and playing songs from our whole era that were the monster songs,” Mustaine concluded. “Every album has a couple of songs on it that’s a little bit more melodic, and then you’ve got the ones that are the real kick-in-the-crotch kind of songs.”

Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns