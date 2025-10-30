Megadeth Teasing a Cover of Metallica’s ‘Ride the Lightning’ for Their Final Album

Megadeth has teased that there will be a cover of Metallica’s “Ride The Lightning” on their final album, seemingly proving former bassist Dave Ellefson correct when he claimed that founding frontman Dave Mustaine was interested in covering old Metallica songs that he co-wrote before being kicked out of the band.

In a new graphic shared on social media, Megadeth teased the tracklisting for their self-titled seventeenth and, reportedly, final album. Down at the bottom, as the titles slowly reveal, you can notice that the last song title appears to be “Ride The Lightning,” which Mustaine is credited as co-writing.

There’s no return you’ve crossed the line. Two more tracks revealed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7yQ9GkuGSJ — Megadeth (@Megadeth) October 28, 2025

As previously noted, the tracklisting reveal comes months after Ellefson, who co-founded the band with Mustaine in 1983, claimed that the pair once butted heads over Mustaine’s desire to cover old Metallica songs.

“There was clashes all the way down,” he said during an episode of his podcast, The David Ellefson Show, “and for me, it started in 2018 when Dave came in to — we started a tour in Oslo, and he came in and he said he wanted to re-record [Metallica’s] No Life ‘Til Leather demo.”

Mustaine performed guitar on the NLTL demo with Metallica before he was kicked out of the band in 1983.

“I’m, like, ‘Are you kidding me? This is where we’re at? After all this time?’ We’re supposed to be writing a new album and new songs,” Ellefson continued. “And I was just, like, ‘I am not down with that.’ As fun as it would be to play those songs, ’cause that’s one of my favorite Metallica recordings, I was just, like, ‘Yeah, I ain’t down with that.’ I’m sorry. I couldn’t kiss the ring for that one. I was, like, ‘I’m out.’”

“I think our problem started then,” Ellefson added. “So as we went into the record, he knew I wasn’t willing to just fucking say, ‘Yes, Dave,’ and go along with shit. So, eventually, I’m out of the band. So it goes. Bands are what bands are, and it is what it is.”