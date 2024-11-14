Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Ordered to Pay Former Manager $1.4 Million

Megadeth founder and frontman Dave Mustaine just got hit with a big L in court. Metal Injection reports that a Los Angeles judge has ordered the trash metal guitarist to pay his former manager Cory Brennan — of 5B Artist Management — a total of $1,400,006. The payout stems from a lawsuit that Brennan filed about Mustaine after being “abruptly” terminated by the musician in 2023.

“Dave Mustaine, who has a known history of firing advisors, terminated 5B Artist Management after 9 years of their having resurrected his failing career,” said Brennan’s attorney Howard King, per a report by Billboard. “Ignoring the success Five B had helped Dave achieve, including a campaign to help him win his first Grammy, the release of two hit albums, and the elevation of his touring from small clubs back to arenas and amphitheaters, Dave simply refused to pay commissions owing and forced 5B to file a lawsuit.”

Brennan filed his lawsuit in June 2023, alleging that he was hired by Mustaine in 2014 to “manage his career and get it back on track.” Brennan claimed he worked fervently for Mustaine for nine years, but in early 2023 he was let go without warning and not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in touring and merchandise commissions.

“Despite this success and their long-term relationship, on April 28, 2023, Mustaine, through his lawyer, unexpectedly and unceremoniously terminated Plaintiffs, stating no reason for the termination,” stated Brennan’s lawyers in the lawsuit. “The decision was made to help send business to Mustaine’s son, who has been trying to build a career in artist management.”

The new ruling isn’t the end of Mustaine and Brennan’s legal battle, as Mustaine still has an ongoing counter-lawsuit against Brennan. In the lawsuit, Mustaine alleges that Brennan’s management of his career was “plagued with missteps” and even caused damage to Mustaine’s hearing. The countersuit will be heading to trial.

At this time, neither Mustaine nor his legal team have commented on the ruling.