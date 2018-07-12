Megan Amram’s Show About Getting an Emmy Was Actually Nominated for an Emmy

It’s Emmy nomination season, which means Game of Thrones and Netflix’s properties are set to grab a bunch of golden statues. But there are lots of other categories too, including the little-noticed short-form video awards. If you know how to work the system, you can find a path to an Emmy that doesn’t go through Westeros or whatever the Westworld land is called. Is it just Westworld? That’s dumb.

Anyway, comedian Megan Amram knows how to work the system, and as a result her web series about Megan Amram winning an Emmy, An Emmy for Megan, was nominated for an Emmy. Amram got a nod for “Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series,” owing to “meeting the minimum requirements” which Amram describes multiple times in her show as submitting by April 27, 2018, and having six episodes that each do not exceed 15 minutes. Amram, who contributed to VICE years ago, has 1.13 million followers on Twitter, and has written for The Good Place and The Simpsons, reassured viewers that acting would be easy because “acting is like writing with your mouth.”

Each episode follows Amram—or a “fictional” representation of Amram, as she notes in the web series premier—in her arduous journey toward winning an Emmy. This includes meeting the compulsory markers of Emmy-winning show, including emotional breakdowns, an intervention, getting in shape, “diversity,” and even murder.

An Emmy for Megan is only 28 minutes long total, only slightly more time than it takes to wash a dog, but it manages to satirize TV and the Emmys themselves while featuring cameos from Alan Yang, Ted Danson, Seth Rogan, and Jimmy Kimmel, who all tell viewers we should give Megan Amram an Emmy already.

Amram even purchased a billboard in Los Angeles to solicit An Emmy for Megan for your Emmy consideration, a tactic that apparently worked:

If you live in LA, I've hidden an easter egg at Hollywood and wilton 😎 #AnEmmyForMegan pic.twitter.com/wwa36xKnBt — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 5, 2018

