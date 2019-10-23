Megan Thee Stallion Is Writing a Horror Movie, Says She Appreciates ‘The Human Centipede’

In a video with Vogue released on Tuesday , Megan Thee Stallion dropped the bomb that she’s currently writing a horror movie. The Houston rapper already showed some of her inner movie buff in the visuals for her Fever album, which nods to 70s blaxploitation films. But now she says horror is truly where her heart lies.

“Everyone knows I fuckin’ love horror movies,” she explained in the video, speaking from the back of a convertible.

In the clip, she said the 1981 classic The Evil Dead is her favorite horror film and lays down the mechanics of what makes a thriller great. “I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him,” she said. “I feel like every good story you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the fuck would you have Batman without Joker?”

While she’s clearly put a lot of thought into her intriguing analysis of what makes a good horror movie dynamic, she had a more ambivalent response to her friend asking for her take on The Human Centipede. She initially jumped back with a scream, but followed with the ever-so-diplomatic: “I appreciate whoever made that movie. We needed that for the culture.”

Who knows how Megan’s talents will translate to horror flicks, but she wouldn’t be the first musician to make the jump from music to scary movies. Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA recently added a thriller called Angel of Dust to his list of directing credits, producing the film—which centers around a day in the life of Black boys in the hood, and is based on the group’s childhood shenanigans in the projects of Staten Island—alongside fellow Wu-Tang member Ghostface Killah. Rob Zombie is perhaps the most seasoned of musicians that have pivoted to making horror movies, directing modern classics like The Devil’s Rejects and House of 1,000 Corpses.

It will be exciting to see what scares Megan comes up with—as long as her film isn’t a Human Centipede reboot. Although, on second thought, that sounds like it could be pretty cool, too.

