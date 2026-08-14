Megan Thee Stallion Thinks the Internet Makes It Too Easy for a ‘Terrible Song’ To Go Viral and Make People Famous

It’s pretty easy to go viral these days. All you need is a catchy or quirky song and boom, internet fame abounds. Megan Thee Stallion has this happen with “terrible” music and she’s not a fan.

On Aug. 12, Megan was a guest on Michelle Obama’s IMO podcast, where she shared her feelings on viral fame. During the conversation, podcast co-host Craig Robinson discovered that Megan’s mother was an artist. As part of her formative years, Megan’s mom taught her how about music business and being professionl.

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Robinson then assessed that, these days, people “want the fame without the hard work that goes into it.” Megan agreed. “I mean, honestly, it’s a little bit easier to do that, though, now,” she replied. “You can go viral on Instagram and have a terrible song.”

Megan Thee Stallion believes artists can be separated by people who love what they do and people who don’t

The “WAP” rapper continued, “The internet has made it really easy to be famous — good or bad. I think you can tell the difference between people who really love what they do and people who just want to be famous. I feel like I fall on the side of I really love what I do.”

She went on to surmise that artists who don’t love what they do “sometimes” still survive to have a full career.

‘Act: III’, Megan Thee Stallion’s next album, will revive her alter ego: Tina Snow

In additon to her comments on internet fame, Megan also dropped some teases for her upcoming Act: III album. The Houston Hottie confirmed it will see the revival of her beloved alter ego: Tina Snow.

“A reintroduction for Hotties that may have not been with me since 2017, 2018; I think this will be a new experience for them,” Megan said. “I think I’m just reintroducing my alter ego, Tina Snow. Tina is grown now. She has been through lots of life since you heard from her last.

“I have so many collaborations that I feel like the Hotties have been asking for, from niche collaborations, collaborations that’s overdue, collaborations that shock the people,” she added. “I feel like Act: III is gonna be one of my favorite projects that I ever put out.”

At this time, Act: III does not have an announced release date.