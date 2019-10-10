Megan Thee Stallion Steals the Show in Her Two New Videos

It seems like Megan Thee Stallion is always in a winning season. This week, she scored Best Mixtape of the Year and Best Hot Ticket Performer at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, which should come as no surprise after the midnight release of her two new videos. The collaborations with Moneybagg Yo (“All Dat”) and Gucci Mane (“Big Booty”) reiterate that Megan isn’t only good in comparison to other women rappers, but she can outshine the men, too.

Megan has enough aliases to last all year and she manages to merge her identities on “All Dat.” In two minutes, the Houston rapper isn’t just giving us Megan Thee Stallion, but Tina Snow and Hot Girl Meg, too. In a split second, she goes from being draped in a fur shawl to twerking poolside. (Get you a rapper who can do both.) Unfortunately, Moneybagg Yo is just Moneybagg Yo the entire time—but we’ve got to give him his props for making Megan drive the boat. Even captains have to take shots of Dussé sometimes.

Videos by VICE

It should be a crime for “Big Booty” to clock in at only 2 minutes. There’s not nearly enough time for Gucci Mane and Megan to give the guitar-laden twerk anthem the attention it deserves, but Megan gives the people want they want anyway. “Man, I make this shit look easy, I ain’t trying, I just be me / I ain’t never met a hoe I felt like I had to compete with,” she raps. The video is definitely NSFW, so watch in your office at your own risk, ideally with the screen dimmed. The shot of Megan atop a horse with a fire lasso might be worth the trouble.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for VICE.