Megg, Mogg, and Owl Return in Today’s Comic by Simon Hanselmann By Simon Hanselmann March 16, 2016, 4:02pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Simon’s Instagram and buy his new book from Fantagraphics. Tagged:Australian cartoonists, cleaning the refrigerator, Comics!, Fantagraphics, megahex, megg mogg and owl, Simon Hanselmann, Vice comics, VICE US, werewolf jones Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE 10 Virgo Season Birthday Gifts Your Picky Friend Won’t Return 08.26.24 By Natalli Amato Collage by Vice How to Master the Old Money Aesthetic (On a Working Girl Budget) 08.22.24 By Natalli Amato Collage by Vice 9 Best Budget Espresso Machines to Get You Wired on the Cheap 08.21.24 By Matt Jancer Vinay Gupta: "People are too stupid to understand they're being handed a solution" Vinay Gupta Explains How to Stop the Future from Destroying Us 08.21.24 By Joe Banks