Drugs Megg, Mogg, & Owl Take All The Pills By Simon Hanselmann December 30, 2014, 10:00am Check out more of Simon Hanselmann's work on his blog here. Tagged:Amsterdam, Comics!, drug comics, Drugs, Fantagraphics, megahex, megg mogg & owl, megg mogg and owl, megg mogg owl, pills, pills comics, Simon Hanselmann, simon hanselmann megg mogg and owl, Simon Hanselmann vice