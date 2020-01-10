Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Hiding Baby Archie in Canada

There’s been a ton of very intense news lately, but one welcome distraction is the petty drama unfolding in the Royal Family and Canada’s weirdly prominent role in it.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—announced they are bouncing from England and shedding their duties as senior members of the Royal Family.

The couple said it plans to split its time between the U.K. and North America and become “financially independent.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter.”

Translation: We are not going to actively bash the Royal Family, but please bugger off.

Speculation (including our own here at VICE) has run wild that the duo will live at least part-time in Canada, and now there’s another reason to believe that’s the case. Markle is back in Canada right now, reunited with her baby Archie, who remained in the country following their six-week stint here at the end of last year.

While it’s not clear where 7-month-old Archie was located, the family was spotted near Victoria, BC over the holidays. According to the Daily Mail (sorry), Markle headed back to Vancouver Island this week, where her baby was being cared for by her bestie Jessica Mulroney and a nanny. The Mail reports that Prince Harry is due to meet them sometime soon. (If the couple does move here, it could cost Canadians millions in providing security, according to Reuters.)

In the meantime, there’s no doubt Prince Harry, currently sixth in line for the throne, is still dealing with the shitstorm back home.

The Queen, who has been spotted driving a Range Rover and looking mad, has reportedly been on calls with Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles in order to resolve the issue. The Mail said it’s likely Markle and Prince Harry will keep their titles.

But that doesn’t mean things aren’t getting tense.

Madame Tussauds’ London wax museum has already removed the pair from its Royal Family display. And the British press seems to be losing its collective mind, though that’s not really unusual.

“Meghan flees racist Britain for woke Trudeau-led Canada,” tweeted notorious lout Piers Morgan, alongside a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface.

But maybe that’s the point, innit?



