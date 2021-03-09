Royal Family Says It Will Address Harry and Meghan’s Racism Claims ‘Privately’

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A statement issued on behalf of the Queen said that the racism allegations made by the couple were “concerning,” but would be addressed “privately”.

Meghan told Winfrey, in an interview that originally aired on Sunday night on CBS, that an unnamed royal had told Prince Harry they were concerned about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Winfrey has since clarified that the unnamed family member was not the Queen or her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

Full statement issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”