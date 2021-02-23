Meghan McCain Would Like to Speak With the Vaccine Manager

Meghan McCain, co-host of “The View” and noted daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, is very upset that she hasn’t been vaccinated yet. And also, she wants to fire Dr. Fauci.

“The fact that I—Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View’—don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous—I have no idea when and how I get it,” she said.

McCain then said she was “over Dr. Fauci.”

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions,” she added. “I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”

McCain ranted about Fauci and the Biden administration’s vaccine rollout during Monday’s episode of “The View”, saying she was “very frustrated” after a Fauci appearance in which he refused to commit to saying vaccinated grandparents could visit their unvaccinated grandchildren.

“There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” Fauci told CNN. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”

McCain responded by centering herself and her own experiences within an ongoing pandemic that has killed a half million Americans.

“Next week it will be a year since we left the studio, and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” McCain continued. “And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family… it’s terribly inconsistent messaging.”

McCain has a point that the vaccine rollout has been confusing and mismanaged, a complaint that originated in the Trump administration but has continued even since President Joe Biden took office last month. Last week, the executive committee of the National Governors Association reportedly sent a letter to the White House saying that the CDC’s vaccination statistics and the federal government’s use of separate federal distribution systems, including retail pharmacies, have created confusion.

But these problems go far beyond just Fauci. For one, he’s not in charge of the vaccine rollout; former FDA administrator Jeff Zients is the White House’s vaccine czar, while Fauci serves as Biden’s chief medical adviser.

And the lack of national (or in many cases state-level) coordination has helped create more confusion as to who gets the vaccine and when. While the CDC has guidelines, states are not compelled to follow them, and some, including Connecticut, have dropped health considerations altogether and moved to an age-based system.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pushed back against McCain and said she was “disparaging” Fauci.

“I just think the reason we’re even having vaccine envy and are angry is because the Trump administration didn’t handle this correctly, and as Americans we need to disparaging scientists, and questioning scientists,” Hostin said.

But even amid online backlash, McCain doubled down on her remarks Tuesday morning.



“I voiced my frustration honestly despite the fact that if you and twitter don’t like it, I represent the feelings of many Americans,” she said in a tweet responding to criticism from NBC News medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta. “I also believe sainting our public figures to infallibility is dangerous and irrational.”