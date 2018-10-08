Melania already has plans, sorry, Brett Kavanaugh

First lady Melania Trump can’t make the swearing-in ceremony for Brett Kavanaugh because she already has plans.

“The First Lady regrets that she will not be able to celebrate with the Kavanaugh family on such a special evening, but she has a longstanding prior commitment she was unable to change at the last minute,” Melania’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

Melania — after fielding criticism for wearing a colonial-era pith hat on her recent trip to Africa — has asked the press to focus on what she does rather than what she wears. But Melania didn’t specify exactly what she’ll be doing instead of celebrating new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was narrowly confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday after facing accusations of sexual assault and misconduct from numerous women.

The first lady just completed her first major solo international trip since her husband, President Donald Trump, took office in early 2017. She said the trip was part of promoting her “Be Best” campaign for children’s welfare, as well as the work of the U.S. Agency for International Development, an organization her husband has attempted to cut funding to twice.

Cover image: U.S. first lady Melania Trump tours the Cape Coast Castle, a former slave trading fort, in Cape Coast, Ghana, on October 3, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty Images)